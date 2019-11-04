FSU Booster comments on the firing of Willie Taggart

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday morning after the news of Florida State University's Head Football Coach Willie Taggart's fireing broke, members of the Florida State Boosters say it needed to happen before the end of the season.

Les Akers, one of the members of the Boosters, says it needed to happen sooner rather than later. He recalls when Taggart was initially hired back in 2017, "I was excited about the enthusiasm that he brought to the job but I was a little concerned about the fact that he had a little bit of a suspect record; a losing record, actually."

Akers shares although the decision is old news, it was still a shock being that he believes Taggart was not at the level that FSU was accustomed to in years past with names like Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher.

Across social media, fans share various reactions to the decision. Some saying Taggart's $17.5 million dollar compensation is enough, while others say the hurt of a lifelong dream gone sour is a pain no amount of money can heal.

Akers says Taggart's contract of $5 million dollars a year was surprising from the start, "Can't do anything about it now but I think that contract that was given to him to begin with was unnecessary considering his background and level of achievement."

Regarding the firing of Taggart, Akers says they could not have afforded not to do it, "With the level of ticket sales being what they were this year and people not showing up, the number of people who either were stopping their giving or significantly reducing it, it would have gotten that much worse for next year."

"We all know in businesses and organizations we often times make hires that don't work out," expresses Akers, "You fix it you fix it fast and in his situation considering the amount of money he is getting he could be disappointed in the end result but the facts speak for themselves and he has been well compensated leaving the job."

ESPN and other sports media outlets have claimed that student boosters have been raising more than $20 million to help push Taggart out of the Florida State athletics program. Akers says he is not familiar with those claims.

However in regards to the future, Akers shares that it is not all bleak, "I have a lot of confidence for Odell [Haggins, who has been named the interim] and obviously he is stepping into a difficult situation but attitude and effort are everything and we have a lot of talent on that team let's just see how we finish out."

"We needed to make a change and number two we need to pick the right guy. The right person to come in here," says Akers, "You pick the right person that has been there done that that has the right track record, brings excitement and enthusiasm to the program, he can turn it around quickly."