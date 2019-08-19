FSU Chief of Police Perry leaving for job at UNC

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University Chief of Police David Perry has been named as the assistant vice chancellor and Chief of Police at the University of North Carolina, according to a release from UNC.

Perry joined the FSU Police Department as Chief of Police in 2006, joining the university from Clemson University.

Perry has served as president for the North Florida Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, president for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and past president for the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

UNC says Perry's first day on the job at Chapel Hill will be September 3.

WCTV has reached out to FSU for comment but has not heard back.