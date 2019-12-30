FSU DT Marvin Wilson to return for senior year

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is returning for his senior season.

This is significant news for the Seminoles given that Wilson is considered one of the top draft-eligible defensive linemen in the country. The Draft Network called him the “best defensive tackle in college football” at the midway point of the 2019 campaign

The native of Houston, Texas missed FSU’s final three games of the regular season with a hand injury that required surgery, yet he still managed 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Wilson out at 90.7, which is “elite” status and third among all Power Five interior defenders. Wilson, in particular, distinguished himself with his ability to apply pressure inside as he had a pass-rush grade of 90.9.

He was a first-team All-ACC selection this season.

Wilson’s return should give FSU one of the top interior lines in all of college football in 2020. Massive run-stopper Robert Cooper is coming back for his junior season, and FSU is likely going to see high-energy pass rusher Cory Durden come back for his redshirt junior campaign.

FSU is switching back from a hybrid scheme to more of an attacking 4-man front in 2020 under head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. The scheme, in theory, should maximize Wilson’s quickness for his size and allow him to continue his disruptive ways this upcoming season.

Wilson will also continue to receive tutelage from position coach Odell Haggins, who was retained by Norvell. The longtime FSU assistant is considered one of the best defensive tackle coaches in the country, and Wilson is next in the long line of his proteges who have had stellar collegiate careers.

FSU also recently found out that starting defensive end Janarius Robinson was coming back to exhaust his final year of eligibility. This was a positive development as well for FSU given that the Seminoles are short on edge defenders and Robinson showed some signs of becoming a strong edge setter in his first year as a starter.

The experience up front should between Wilson, Cooper, Robinson, and likely Durden gives FSU something to build around on defense under Norvell and Fuller.

This comes shortly after wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced he was coming back for another season.

