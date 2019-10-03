FSU battling other schools in flu shot competition

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University gave their students and staff free vaccinations on Landis Green Wednesday as a part of a competition with UF, UCF and USF.

The event is in its second year of existence and has already expanded its outreach from last year as they added both USF and UCF to the mix. Last year's competition only included UF and FSU, which ended in a close race that was ultimately won by FSU.

This year, Florida State University offered their students incentives of free food, water and a t-shirt for getting their flu shots. With the help of student volunteers and the school of nursing, FSU was able to vaccinate as many kids as they possibly could.

While it may be a competition for bragging rights, each school has one goal in mind says University Health Services Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Mari Kay Avant.

"Last year most people remember we only competed with just UF and this year we included USF and UCF. And we did that because we have one goal and that is to keep our campus communities healthy."

Collectively the schools vaccinated over 3,000 people, so no matter who the winner is, they feel they are all winners.