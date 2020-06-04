FSU football players may skip workouts over Norvell statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University football players, both publicly and in texts to WCTV, expressed their disagreement with a comment head coach Mike Norvell made about conversations with players regarding nationwide protests in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that when asked if the FSU Football staff had “done anything to check in with players in what may be a challenging time for them on another level,” Norvell responded to Reed by saying the following:

"We've had a lot of open communication with our team, our players, and our coaches," the statement said. "I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country."

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) had individual conversations with every player on his roster this past weekend focused on the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. Here's his full quote to @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/eM3yZZH4db — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 2, 2020

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Several FSU players also took to Twitter after the meeting, with some of them showing direct support for Norvell.

WCTV reached out to Florida State Athletics for comment.

"I saw where someone said this morning that coaches are going to have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable," FSU Athletic Director Dave Coburn said. "I think that's a very good point. That's exactly what has to happen."

FSU President John Thrasher also responded to WCTV's request for comment.

“Actions are what matter, and that’s what we’ve really got to focus on,” Thrasher said. “We’ve got to focus on how do we get through this in a positive way.”