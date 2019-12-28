FSU Football lands FIU grad transfer to play offensive tackle

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

Dec. 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles received some much needed help on the offensive line Saturday as FIU offensive tackle Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter he will transfer to FSU for the 2020 season. Taylor is a grad transfer which makes him eligible to play immediately next year.

I would like to thank all the programs that reached out. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to Florida State�� #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/5RQ2HTR68m — DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) December 28, 2019

Florida International has Taylor listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. The Odessa, FL native started at Right Tackle for the Panthers in 2019, appearing in 12 games in 2018 and seven in 2017.