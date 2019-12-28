FSU Football lands FIU grad transfer to play offensive tackle

A pylon on FSU football's practice field. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV)
Posted:

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports
Dec. 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles received some much needed help on the offensive line Saturday as FIU offensive tackle Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter he will transfer to FSU for the 2020 season. Taylor is a grad transfer which makes him eligible to play immediately next year.

Florida International has Taylor listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. The Odessa, FL native started at Right Tackle for the Panthers in 2019, appearing in 12 games in 2018 and seven in 2017.

 