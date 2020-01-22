FSU Football releases 2020 schedule

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State released their 2020 football schedule Wednesday morning. It will be the first season that the Seminoles are guided by new head coach Mike Norvell.

FSU plays a total of six home games during the 2019 campaign.

The Seminoles open the 2020 season with three straight non-conference games.

They travel to Atlanta, Ga. on Sept. 5th to face West Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. FSU last played in Atlanta, Ga. when they opened the 2017 season against Alabama in the same stadium. It marked the first collegiate game played inside the then new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The home opener for the Seminoles will be on Sept. 12th against Samford.

FSU then hits the road to face Boise State on Sept. 19th. It will mark FSU’s first-ever visit to Boise State, and Idaho, for a game.

Their bye week will be the weekend of Sept. 26th.

After their bye, FSU will play nine straight games in nine weeks. They will play all eight of their ACC opponents over an eight-week stretch.

The Seminoles will host Clemson (Oct. 10th), Wake Forest (Oct. 17th), Pitt (Oct. 31st) and Boston College (Nov. 14th) in Tallahassee.

They will travel to face , NC State (Oct. 3rd), Louisville (Oct. 24th), Miami (Nov. 7th) and Syracuse (Thursday, Nov. 19th).

The unique opponent in league play for FSU this year is Pitt, who they host on Oct. 31st. FSU last faced the Panthers when they traveled fortheir 2013 season opener and last hosted them in 1982. It is just the second meeting between the teams as ACC opponents.

FSU’s Thursday game at Syracuse on Nov. 19th is their first regular season Thursday contest since defeating Louisville on Oct. 30, 2014.

FSU wraps their 2020 schedule when they host Florida on Nov. 28th in their final non-conference game.

The 2020 ACC Championship will be played on Saturday, Dec. 5th.

Times and television will be announced at a later date.

FSU Football Schedule

Sept. 5th - West Virginia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12th - Samford

Sept. 19th - at Boise State

Sept. 26th - Bye Week

Oct. 3rd - at NC State

Oct. 10th - Clemson

Oct. 17th - Wake Forest (Family Weekend)

Oct. 24th - at Louisville

Oct. 31st - Pitt

Nov. 7th - at Miami

Nov. 14th - Boston College (Homecoming)

Nov. 19th (Thursday) - at Syracuse

Nov. 28th - Florida

Prior to the 2020 regular season, FSU will host their annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 18th at 5 p.m.

FSU finished 6-7 during the 2019 season, after losing to Arizona State in the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2020 247 Sports. All rights reserved.