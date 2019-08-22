FSU Men’s Basketball announces exhibition opponents

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State men’s basketball announced their two exhibition opponents prior to the start of the 2019-20 regular season.

FSU will face Barry University on October 22 and Columbus State on November 1.

The Seminoles’ game against Barry will be played in support of the Aubrey Boyd Foundation with the proceeds going the former FSU star injured in a pick-up football game in 1995 which left him paralyzed.

Admission and parking for the Aubrey Boyd game are free. If you would like to make a contribution to the Aubrey Boyd Charitable Foundation, you are welcome to do so at the arena ticket office.

The Seminoles’ players and coaches will meet and greet the fans and sign autographs on the main concourse of the Tucker Center following their game against Columbus State on Nov. 1.

The Seminoles begin the 2019-20 season, which includes 20 ACC games for the first time, looking to play in the NCAA Tournament for the record tying fourth consecutive season. The Seminoles are one of only six teams in the nation who have advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last two seasons (Florida State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Michigan, Kentucky and Duke) and won a school record 78 games in the last three seasons (26 in 2017, 23 in 2018 and a school record 29 wins in 2019).

In addition to its 11-game non-conference schedule, the Seminoles (and the entire ACC) will play 20 conference games for the first time as the ACC Network begins on August 22. The Seminoles will play Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia on their home conference schedule.

Florida State won a school-record 13 ACC games as it finished with a 13-5 record and in fourth place in the ACC race. The Seminoles have finished in fourth place or better in the ACC standings in two of the last three seasons.