FSU OL Landon Dickerson back in the transfer portal

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic and now confirmed by Noles247.

This isn’t his first time in the portal. Dickerson entered his name back on Feb. 13 and removed it on Feb. 18. Currently, Dickerson has his name in the portal with a “Do Not Contact” designation.

Dickerson, a redshirt sophomore last season at FSU, sprained an ankle in the season opener against Virginia Tech. He returned versus Louisville, but suffered an 'unspecified injury' in that game and did not return the rest of the season. He only appeared in a total of two games in 2018. In 2017, Dickerson started the first two games before missing the final nine due to injury. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2016, but had his season cut short due to an ACL tear.

It’s unclear at this time if Dickerson fully intends to transfer. He can still remove his name for the portal at any time.

Coming out of high school, Dickerson was a 4-star prospect, the No. 4 ranked OT in the country and the 31st best player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.