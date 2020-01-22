FSU PD: Officer responded to 'incident' with armed person at Prime Time Lounge Tuesday evening

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida State University Police Department says there was an incident between one of its officers and a person at Prime Time Lounge.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday.

According to FSU PD, the incident started when there was a fight between a large crowd in the area and an FSU officer was walking near the bike trail, so they went over.

Authorities say there was a person armed with a gun in the crowd, leading to the person being confronted by the FSU officer.

FSU PD tells WCTV there was no escalation of violence to diffuse the situation.

Authorities say the Tallahassee Police Department responded and put the person with the gun in handcuffs.

FSU PD says they do not know if the person was arrested.

Viewers have sent WCTV a Facebook video that purports to be the incident, but WCTV is choosing not to show the video until we gather more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

