FSU PD swears in first two K9's

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- History was made at the Florida State University Police Department on Friday. Seven officers were sworn in and two of which were the first of their kind.

FSU PD is very excited to have their new furry officers, both fully trained in sniffing out illegal drugs, bringing another element to the police presence on FSU's campus.

Nera is a one and a half-year-old female labrador retriever from South America and Tomahawk is a two-year-old black goldador who was donated to FSU PD.

Both K9's were trained by members of the Leon County Sheriff's Detector Dog School and certified by the Florida Law Enforcement Canine Association.

"I believe this will help us combat crime with our drugs that are on and about campus and that's why we're excited to bring the dogs on board," said FSU Police Chief, Terri Brown. "They will also help supplement our patrol, so it's a win-win situation for everyone."

