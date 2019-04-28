FSU Police Department investigates robbery with firearm

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. ---- FSU Police Department responded to a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. near Wildwood Hall. The victim claims the suspect demanded pizza and implied that he had a weapon in his car.

The suspect then fled south of the location on Varsity Driven towards Pensacola Street, heading away from FSU's campus.

A witness described seeing the suspect armed with a handgun during the crime and gave descriptions of two vehicles possibly involved in the incident leaving the scene.

One vehicle, a gray Honda Accord or Hyundai with the possible Florida tag IX7Z46.

A black male was reportedly the driver, while the robbery suspect, in the passenger seat, is reportedly a white male, about 6'1 in height, and appears to be between the ages of 18-25.

The suspect also has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black Nike shoes.

The second car reportedly seen leaving the crime scene was a black convertible Mustang with an unknown tag and possibly five or more people inside.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

FSUPD continues to investigate the incident and asks anyone who may have information to call them at 850-644-1234.

This is a developing story

