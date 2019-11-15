FSU Police arrest man in connection to on-campus robbery

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery that took place in the 700 block of University Way on the morning of October 16.

FSUPD says 33-year-old Michael T. Hall was identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Authorities say Hall was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday morning and transported to FSUPD headquarters and charged with robbery by sudden snatching before being taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Officials say Hall has no affiliation with FSU.

According to FSUPD, Hall is allegedly responsible for approaching the victim in the green space near Landis Hall, pushing the victim and snatching the victim's cell phone from their hand.

FSUPD gave tips for robbery prevention and what to do in case of a robbery, which you can see below.