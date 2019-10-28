FSU Police makes arrest in connection to robbery outside Gilchrist Hall

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning robbery outside of Gilchrist Hall.

Rodney Jermaine Joyner, 36, was charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping. Police say Joyner is not affiliated with FSU.

Police say they arrested Joyner around 6:45 a.m. after responding to the robbery report at the dorm.

Joyner used a knife during the alleged robbery, police say. He removed the victim's phone from their pocket, then demanded the password and told the victim to leave the area with him.

According to police, Joyner ran away from the victim, got into a parked car and drove away.

Police say they sent a notification out to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and their car. A short time later, the car was found abandoned a few blocks south of FSU's main campus.

Joyner was found and taken into custody in the 100 block of West Bloxham Street without incident.

He was taken to Leon County Jail.

Police recovered the victim's phone.

The investigation remains active, police say.

