Man found guilty of sexual battery after following victim to residence

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been found guilty at trial of charges stemming from a 2017 sexual battery incident on the campus of Florida State.

Officials say Andrew Schluck has been found guilty of burglary of an occupied dwelling with person battered and sexual battery.

Schluck was arrested in September of 2017 in relation to a sexual battery on FSU's campus.

Officials say Schluck approached a student and her friend, followed them to their residence hall and battered one of the victims before leaving the scene.

By: Erika Fernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 1, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man is under arrest after a disturbing incident on the Florida State campus. A student tells police the man got into her room and sexually battered her.

FSU police said 41-year-old Andrew Schluck followed that young woman home before attacking her. It happened early Thursday at Broward Hall on University Way.

The all-girls dorm on campus requires a swipe of an ID card to get in, but early Thursday morning, a student said a man followed her home and attacked her in her room while she slept.

According to the victim, she was approached by Schluck while she walked home from the bar with a friend around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. When the two got to Broward Hall, they told Schluck to leave. He lingered in the hallway of the dorm, and harassed the friend as she left. Later, the victim told police she woke up to find Schluck assaulting her.

"Really scared. As a student who walks a lot, to think that somebody could just follow you like that and break into your dorm, it makes you think twice about walking alone, especially as a girl and it’s really sad that girls have to worry about things like that," said student, Brianna Eljaua.

Court documents show Schluck has a record and was arrested once before on the same charges.

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 1, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect wanted in a sexual battery investigation.

The suspect, Andrew Schluck, 41, of Tallahassee, was arrested early Friday morning.

Police say, in the early morning hours on Thursday, Schluck approached an FSU student and her friend who were walking back to their residence hall on campus.

Schluck allegedly followed the pair back to a residence hall, where they asked him to leave. The friend told police that the man was "creeping her out" and that she managed to take a photo of him before they entered the building.

The victim later awoke to the suspect sexually battering her. The suspect left and the victim contacted police.

The photo of the suspect was released by FSUPD and officials received five phone calls identifying the suspect as Andrew Schluck.

Schluck was located and taken into custody just before 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Schluck, who police say is not an FSU student, was also arrested in 2009 for a sexual battery that occurred in a parking lot along High Road. He spent more than two years in jail.

Schluck is being held in the Leon County Jail on charges of sexual battery and burglary with a person assaulted, both first-degree felonies.

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 31, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Police Department is working to identify a person of interest in a sexual battery investigation.

FSUPD says the sexual battery occurred at a residence hall on the east side of the FSU campus early Thursday morning.

The victim told police that she was walking home with a friend in the area of Magnolia Hall near Landis Green when a male began following them and attempting to make conversation. When the two students reached the residence hall, the male followed them in and they told him to leave. The victim then went to her room and went to sleep.

Police say the victim reported that at around 3:30 a.m., she awoke to the male sexually battering her. A short time later, he left the room.

FSUPD is actively investigating the case.

Police have released a photo of a male considered to be a person of interest in the case and are working to identify him. If you know who this person is, please contact FSUPD at (850) 644-1234. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).With Crime Stoppers, tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

