FSU Police respond to public disturbance Sunday night

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Florida State University sent out an alert Sunday evening after campus police were called to the Suwannee Dining Room for a public disturbance.

The universities website says that the disturbance posed no threat to the campus, but did close the dining room down for the night.

FSU says there were no injuries, and at least one person is in custody.

This is the first campus alert sent out in 2020. The last was issued on November 25, 2019 for an aggravated assault in the parking lot of the Tucker Center.

FSU's alert from Sunday night can be seen below:

