FSU President Thrasher, administrators host ice cream social for students

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hundreds of Florida State University students were on Landis Green for frozen treats and fun on Wednesday. FSU President John Thrasher and university administration scooped ice cream for students as part of the President's Ice Cream Social.

Students were treated to ice cream, popsicles, popcorn, music, soda, and more during the afternoon event.

President Thrasher recruited his wife and family to join in on the fun and help scoop ice cream.

"It's a fabulous opportunity to get to see all these great students," said Thrasher. "We appreciate what they do. We appreciate the fact that they came to Florida State and we wanted to say hello to them."

The President's Ice Cream Social is an annual tradition that takes place before the stress and bustle of finals.