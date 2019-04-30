Advertisement

FSUS teacher named WCTV Teacher of the Month

(WCTV)
By Brittany Bedi
Published: Apr. 30, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT
By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Excitement was in the air Tuesday in Jessica Wolff's kindergarten class. The unsuspecting teacher was surprised by co-workers and family as she was named WCTV's Teacher of the Month.

Wolff has been a teacher for eight years and currently teaches kindergarten at Florida State University School. She was nominated by her peers who say that she is a creative teacher who goes above and beyond to help her students.

"It's super exciting. I am shocked, but I felt honored. I'm still speechless," said Wolff. "It was a little nerve-wracking but exciting, and it was exciting to see my students excited as well.

Wolff was presented with an award to recognize her work, plus gift cards from Envision Credit Union and other various businesses.

