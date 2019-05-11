FSU Softball claims another ACC Tournament

By Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the sixth straight season, ACC softball is wrapped in garnet and gold as the Florida State run rules North Carolina in six innings for an 8-0 victory and yet another ACC Tournament crown.

The 'Noles (51-8) scored early and often, posting at least one run in all but one frame of play. Cali Harrod and Elizabeth Mason would lead the offensive charge for the Tribe with two RBI apiece, with Harrod hitting one of the Seminoles' two home runs on the day.

The day would once again belong to the FSU pitching staff however with Makinzy Herzog's one hit performance over two inning giving way to tournament MVP Meghan King's third appearance and third win of the weekend. The Florida State ace would strike out two, walk none and surrender just one hit, keeping the Tar Heels scoreless en route to her 29th victory of the season.

Up next for FSU is a chance to defend ITS crown in the NCAA Tournament with the field of 64 set to be revealed Sunday night.