FSU Softball named number four national seed in NCAA Tournament

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles will be in prime position to defend their softball national championship in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. On Sunday the field of 64 was unveiled to reveal the ‘Noles had earned the number four national seed, giving them home field advantage until the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

FSU’s first opponent will be the MEAC Champion Bethune-Cookman Wildcats who defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers in the MEAC finals. First pitch is set for 2:30 PM on Friday with TV coverage on ESPNU. The winner of that contest will face the winner between South Carolina and South Florida.

The Tallahassee Regional champion will square off against the winner of the Stillwater Regional in the Super Regional round, the latter Regional being hosted by Oklahoma State and including BYU, Tulsa and Arkansas.

