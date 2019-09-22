FSU Student knocked to the ground and robbed

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place early this morning.

The incident happened near 1900 Heritage Grove Circle. Officials say two unknown male suspects robbed an FSU student as they were exiting the west entry/exit gate. FSUPD says the student was struck to the ground before having their stuff stolen. The victim says they saw the suspects running northwest from the scene, they didn't notice any weapons on them.

The suspects are described as African American men, possibly in their mid 20s and six feet tall. One was wearing a black hoodie, covering his face and had a full beard. The other was reportedly wearing a dark colored baggy T-shirt with dark colored Vans. If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts, you're asked to call Cpl Mike Paluszek at 850-354-1798.

FSUPD posted about the incident to their Facebook page as well as some tips for if you are robbed.