FSU students petition for change in graduation requirements amidst social unrest

June 04, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thousands of Florida State University students have signed a petition to make a race or ethnicity course a requirement for graduation. The goal of the petition is to shape and inform the perspective of students who take the course.

FSU alum Leila Dugalic started the petition because she says she wants to spark change in the world.

"Words are not enough. Action is what is needed," said Dugalic.

The New England law student said she wants to kick-start a movement and create dialogue between students.

"I think it would be great to just have every single student take at least one course," explains Dugalic. "I think that's one of the best ways that we can spread change and actually do something positive for this movement."

The response that she got in return was strong. In just over 24 hours, the petition reached over 5,000 signatures.

"The outpour that I've gotten from even people that have no affiliation with FSU has been amazing," Dugalic said.

Diversity training consultant and former professor Dr. Atira Charles says the petition is a great idea and she frequently has former students tell her about the impact these courses had on them.

"To this day I still get emails from a lot of them saying if I hadn't taken that course, I don't know if I would have ever learned anything," said Dr. Charles.

With the social unrest around the country, Dr. Charles believes the education should continue beyond school and that businesses should utilize diversity training in the workplace.

"You have more generations in the workplace now than ever before," Dr. Charles explains. "So there's more difference and more diversity in organizations today than there ever was before."

Dr. Charles goes on to say it is important to make everyone feel they belong.

"How do we make sure that each person is seen, valued, heard and I'd even beg to go now and say embraced," said Dr. Charles. "In a way that allows them to feel a part of the team and not an other."

While for students, the change is about creating dialogue.

"I think that it's really important to have these discussions. They're a necessity," said Dugalic. "They're something that I think all colleges across America can benefit from."

Dugalic says with more signatures, she hopes to get the petition in front as many administrators as possible at FSU.

Florida State has yet to respond for our request to comment on this story.

