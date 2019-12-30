FSU WR Tamorrion Terry is coming back: 'Time to get to work'

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

December 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State received some welcomed news on Monday as wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced that he plans to return for his redshirt junior season at FSU.

Terry, in a statement released to Noles247 by Terry and his family, explained his decision to come back for another season:

“From the first time I stepped foot on campus, I loved Florida State. It felt like home, that’s why I chose to be a ‘Nole and why I’ve been proud to be a ‘Nole these past three years. It’s been a dream come true.”“I can say that the days leading up to our bowl game were hard as I weighed my options and talked to my family about whether it was the right time to pursue another dream of mine: playing in the NFL. But I believe I’ve made the right decision for my family and me, and I’m proud to announce that I am returning for another season at FSU.” “I’ve enjoyed so much of my time at FSU, but there’s still much more to accomplish. I’m going to work even harder to get FSU back to where it belongs, to break records, to get my degree...and to make my mom proud with every action I take. I am humbled by all the support I’ve received over the years from family, friends, teammates, coaches and the great fans of Florida State. Thank you so very much. Now it’s time to get to work and make the next season a great one. Go ‘Noles.”

He has given us two years of memories on the field, and now @TT1Batman has a message. pic.twitter.com/V0r2tXzB10 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 30, 2019

Terry, after redshirting during his freshman year in 2017, has been FSU’s leading receiver in 2018 and 2019. He’s combined for 1,767 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns and 86 receptions the past two seasons, and he enters the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ranked just outside the Top 20 in career receiving yards at FSU. He’s currently tied for 19th all-time in receiving touchdowns and would crack the Top 10 in that category with another eight-score season in 2020.

With a unique blend of size (6-4, 203) and speed, Terry’s calling card the past two seasons has been his explosiveness as a deep threat. Terry is averaging 46.44 yards on 16 career touchdown catches, and has an NCAA-best 53.75 yards per touchdown this season. He’s first nationally with five receptions of 60 yards or more this season.

Expanding his repertoire to become a more precise route runner and a more well-rounded receiver in 2020 is going to be essential for Terry as he looks to bolster his draft stock. The Ashburn native will enter 2020 on an upward swing as he finished with 377 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 receptions in FSU’s final three regular-season games. He was a second-team All-ACC member this season after recording 51 receptions, 1,023 yards and 8 touchdown catches to become the first FSU receiver since Rashad Greene in 2014 to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Getting Terry back for at least another season is a significant victory for new coach Mike Norvell. The well-regarded play caller crafted offenses that were built around a few marquee playmakers during his time at Memphis, so Terry gives him a dynamic option in the passing game in Year 1 at FSU.

Terry bought into Norvell’s vision early on and believes he’s going to change the trajectory of FSU football. He also is eager to work with receivers coach Ron Dugans for another season after the former FSU standout helped Terry elevate his game to another level in 2019.

FSU’s passing attack could develop into a strength in 2020. Terry figures to lead the charge, but the Seminoles are expected to get a boost when speedster Ontaria Wilson and well-rounded slot receiver Keyshawn Helton return from injury. FSU could also have some other weapons to utilize if receiver D.J. Matthews and tight end Tre’ McKitty return for their senior seasons. FSU also is putting together a quality receiver class in 2020, with four-star Bryan Robinson, four-star Ja'Khi Douglas and three-star Kentron Poitier already signed and four-star Malachi Wideman currently pledged to the Seminoles.

Copyright 2019 247Sports. All rights reserved.