FSU Women's Basketball Team build beds for children in need

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The FSU Women's Basketball Team and Texas Roadhouse teamed up Tuesday morning to volunteer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Seminoles and Tallahassee restaurant spent four hours building bunk beds for children in need.

"They're getting the experience, all the way from the lumber and we're going to be branding each one," said John Cousins, president of the Tallahassee chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Volunteers did everything from sawing and sanding wood, to hammering and assembling 15 bunk beds. Altogether, those beds will give 30 children a place to sleep.

"It feels great to me and I know- for the team- feels amazing for them as well, knowing that we can have that impact on someone's life like that," said Nicki Ekhomu, senior guard for the Seminoles.

Tuesday's project marks the 150th build for the Tallahassee chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace since it was founded in November 2018.

The beds are donated to children affected by Hurricane Michael and any child who may not have a bed.

"We've delivered to children that have never even seen a bed before," said Cousins. "They're five and six years old, They'll have a bed. They'll be doing so much better in school, they'll eat properly, and most of all, they'll have a place of their own."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace said they're always in need of organizations to help build beds.

They also need volunteers to help deliver completed beds to homes and help set them up.