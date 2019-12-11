FSU adding Adam Fuller, reportedly as defensive coordinator

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is adding Adam Fuller to its staff under Mike Norvell, Noles247 has learned. The Commercial-Appeal reports that Fuller's role will be as defensive coordinator.

Fuller was the defensive coordinator under Norvell this past season at Memphis. In that time, Fuller helped elevate a defense that averaged the 82nd spot in the SP+ in the three previous seasons to No. 35.

Previously, Fuller worked as the defensive coordinator at Marshall in 2018. The Thundering Herd were 22nd in the SP+, up from 41st the previous year.

That growth, in one season, has to be attractive for FSU given the defense’s subpar play in recent years. Norvell said he wanted to bring an attacking defense to FSU, and Fuller fits that bill. The Tigers ranked 19th nationally in tackles for loss this season (91.0) and his Marshall defense was 8th nationally in the same category in 2018 (42.0).

"Defensively, I can tell you run and attack. It's going to come down to a mindset of whether you're bringing pressure, rushing four, we are going to have an aggressive mindset. We've been one of the top teams in the country in creating takeaways, explosive plays," Norvell said. "I think we've had 10 defensive touchdowns in the last four years."

Fuller ran a hybrid 4-3 defense at Memphis. He joins defensive line coach Odell Haggins as known members Norvell's defensive staff to date.

He has head-coaching experience in his career, spending a season at Assumption in 2008.

