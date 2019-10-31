FSU and Alabama agree to home-and-home series

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons, FSU announced on Thursday.

The Seminoles will host Alabama on August 30, 2025, marking the first time in series history the teams will meet in Tallahassee. FSU will make the return trip to Tuscaloosa on September 19, 2026.

“We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses,” Director of Athletics David Coburn said. “We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality.”

The last time these two teams met was the 2017 season opener in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where FSU quarterback Deondre Francois suffered his season-ending injury. The Crimson Tide won that game 24-7.

Before that, the two teams played at another neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2007. FSU won that showdown 21-14.

The first three games of this series were played in Alabama, twice in Tuscaloosa in 1965 and 1974, and once in Birmingham in 1967.

FSU will face Notre Dame, Georgia and in-state rival Florida in its upcoming non-conference schedule for future seasons. FSU will host Notre Dame in 2021, 2026 and 2029. In 2027, Georgia comes to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles will host Florida in even years.

