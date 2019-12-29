Alex Atkins officially FSU's new Offensive Line Coach

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

TALLAHASSEE. Fla (WCTV) - Mike Norvell's new staff in Tallahassee is that much closer to completion with Florida State announcing the addition of Offensive Line Coach Alex Atkins.

Atkins comes to the Seminole program from UNC Charlotte where he has spent the last year as the 49ers O-Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Prior to Charlotte, Atkins had served on staffs at Tulane and Georgia Southern.

“I’m honored to have such an incredible opportunity to coach at one of the premier programs in college football,” Atkins said in a statement released by the university. “This is the type of job you work your whole life to be offered. I’m excited for the future with Coach Norvell and looking forward to impacting current and future Florida State student-athletes.”

The Seminoles have now officially filled nine of the ten assistant coaching spots allowed by the NCAA.