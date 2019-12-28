FSU announces Josh Storms as football's strength coach

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

Florida State continues to add to its football staff under Mike Norvell, this time announcing the addition of strength coach Josh Storms.

Storms’ official title, per a press release sent out by the university on Saturday evening, is Director Of Strength And Conditioning.

“I am unbelievably humbled by this opportunity to be a member of the Seminole family,” Storms said in the release. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work side-by-side with Coach Norvell and building this program into one that our former letterwinners, families and fans will be incredibly proud of, not only because of the results on gameday but because of the way that it will be done on a daily basis in the classroom, weight room, practice field and community. My staff and I are ready to get our feet on the ground in Tallahassee, roll up our sleeves and go to work.”

Storms worked with Norvell at Memphis since 2016.

“I’m excited to announce the addition of Josh Storms as our new director of strength and conditioning,” Norvell said. “Coach Storms and I have worked together for the last eight years, and he will be a critical component in the development of our student-athletes. He will help create a toughness throughout our team, not only physically but mentally. Josh is one of the best coaches I’ve been around in every aspect. He does a wonderful job of establishing relationships with each young man and encourages a culture of daily improvement. Coach Storms is one of the best in the country in preparing student-athletes to perform at the highest level throughout their collegiate experience while developing them for the next level as well.”