FSU announces Tuesday doubleheader matchup against JU

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In less than three weeks, college baseball's postseason play officially begins. Hoping to be in the field of 64 come the turn of the month is Florida State, though as it stands, their resume for the tournament is borderline.

On Tuesday, in an attempt to bolster their schedule, FSU has announced an addition to their schedule; instead of facing the Jacksonville Dolphins once next Tuesday, they'll face them twice in a doubleheader.

You could call it an addition or a reschedule for their game that was rained out back in February; either way, it gives the Seminoles a chance to boost their all-important RPI.

The Noles currently hold an RPI of 53. Jacksonville is inside the Top 100, at 94.

Each game will be just seven innings long. Game one is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch.