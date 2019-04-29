FSU baseball stays hot, takes series against Wake Forest, 2-1

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For the Seminoles of Florida State, every remaining series left on the schedule is a must win. Thankfully for the Tribe, they keep on doing so.

FSU (28-15, 14-10 ACC) was able to keep the potent Wake Forest Demon Deacons (26-19, 12-12 ACC) mostly in check this weekend, taking two games of a three-game series, marking the third-straight series win for the Garnet and Gold.

Game One - Florida State 13, Wake Forest 2

The Seminoles would come out swinging (literally) in game one of the weekend series as both sides of the ball shined in a 13-2 victory. The ‘Noles would rack up an efficient 13 runs on 13 hits and would leave the yard twice courtesy of Robby Martin and Cooper Swanson. Seven FSU batters would end up recording at least one RBI with three (Martin, J.C. Flowers, Elijah Cabell) recording two RBI.

FSU ace Drew Parrish would continue his recent domination on the mound, allowing three hits and zero runs in seven full innings of work. The junior showed great command, striking out 10 of the 24 batters he faced.

Game Two - Florida State 9, Wake Forest 5

It was more of the same in game two for the ‘Noles as Florida State was once again bolstered by hot bats and even hotter pitching. CJ Van Eyk would strike out 11 batters in five full frames with Jonah Scolaro adding six Ks of his own in the following four innings.

Seminole captain Drew Mendoza would have a stellar night at the dish going 3-5 and driving in four RBI, including a home run. Catcher Matheu Nelson would also contribute to the cause with a two-RBI evening, going 2-5 at the plate.

Game Three - Wake Forest 16, Florida State 12

FSU couldn’t keep the hard hitting Deacs in check all weekend as Wake’s bats came alive in Sunday’s series finale. Wake would score 16 runs on just 12 hits, forcing the Seminoles to use eight pitchers in the contest. The ‘Noles pitching staff would surrender 14 walks on the day.

The Seminole offense would do their best to keep the Tribe in the contest, racking up 16 hits of their own as Robby Martin would go 4-5 at the plate and Nelson would record three RBI. FSU’s firepower was not able to erase an early 4-1 deficit courtesy of a Shane Muntz grand slam in the third inning.

Next up for Florida State is a visit from the Pittsburgh Panthers and former pitching coach Mike Bell, who took the head job at Pitt this off season.