Mike Martin wins final home game of his career

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a bittersweet day in Tallahassee's Dick Howser Stadium. Mike Martin's last game as FSU baseball's head coach ends with a sweep of the Richmond Spiders. The final score, 7 to 2.

The game was moved to 11am because of weather. The Noles would start off slow. Pitcher Connor Grady not able to strike out a batter to retire the second inning. But come the fifth inning, things started finally heating up for Florida State.

Reece Albert knocks it back, just short of the fence and gaining a double. Mike Salvatore approached the plate right after him and scored FSU its first points of the day. A double-run home run, tying the game. Drew Mendoza would finally give the Seminoles a lead with a home run after that.

Still in the fifth inning, J.C. Flowers hits a double with the bases loaded, increasing the lead by two with a sac fly scoring the 6th run later.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, play got suspended due to the rain and the game was called.

After the game, a tribute video for Martin, made by his wife Carol, played on the scoreboard. After that, Mike ran his victory lap around the bases and celebrated with family, friends, and the team.

"Bill Smith, one of my dear friends in Tallahassee, who spoke last night said do me a favor," Martin told officials, "do just for a five minute period what you did in Omaha when [Mike Martin Jr.] came to the plate and I promised him I would do it. I can't say that I held to that promise 'cause it didn't last long. You fall behind 2-0 and you know how important the game is, it's hard to look around and say this has really been fun. I can't do that, I can't operate that way."

