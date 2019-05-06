FSU baseball takes fourth-straight series, downs Pitt, 12-6

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Despite a rocky start and a battle against the rain, the Florida State Seminoles (30-16, 16-11 ACC) rallied to take the final two games of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Panthers (17-30, 5-19 ACC) to stay on pace in their quest for the NCAA Tournament.

Game One - Pittsburgh 10, Florida State 0

FSU looked outclassed and outmatched for most of the evening with rough pitching and worse hitting, being shut out at Dick Howser Stadium for the third time this season.

Seminoles starter Drew Parrish surrendered three runs on six hits in five innings before the FSU bullpen would break down.

The Florida State bats would go silent in rough moments, recording six hits but stranding nine on base.

Game Two - Florida State 15, Pittsburgh 6

The Seminoles would use late-game firepower to pull away from Pitt in a game that would be suspended in the bottom of the third on Saturday and resume Sunday afternoon.

Florida State would carry just a one-run lead into the seventh before the FSU bats exploded in the final two bottom frames, putting up four runs in the seventh inning and six in the eighth. Catcher Matheu Nelson would lead the way with five RBI while Robby Martin and JC Flowers would both record three, including a home run from each of the trio.

FSU would record 20 hits, the most for the Tribe in ACC play since a 21-hit performance against Wake Forest in 2008.

Strong pitching also propped up Florida State, with starter CJ Van Eyk striking out 10 in three complete innings, setting the tone for a 16-K affair. Connor Grady would be credited with the win.

Game Three - Florida State 12, Pittsburgh 6

Florida State turned on the afterburners in Sunday’s second game, building a 12-2 lead before coasting to a 12-6 win.

Drew Mendoza was the star of the afternoon, going three for three for the game (six for six in Sunday’s two games) with four RBI. Flowers and Nelson would also continue their hot weekend with two RBI apiece.

Mike Martin’s squad would use a platoon of arms to get the victory, with Jonah Scolaro picking up the win throwing 2.1 innings of perfect baseball with three strikeouts.

Up next for Florida State is a three-game home stand against the Richmond Spiders in Martin’s final regular season home series.