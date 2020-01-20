FSU basketball ranked No. 5 in latest AP poll

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After a gutsy overtime win over the University of Miami on Saturday, Florida State University's basketball team is ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

This is the first time the Seminoles have been ranked in the top five since the first two weeks of the 1972-73 season, according to FSU Athletics.

FSU is the highest ranked ACC squad, with conference foes Louisville and Duke coming in at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. Over the weekend, Louisville defeated Duke 79-73, handing the Blue Devils their second ACC loss of the season.

This puts FSU in the driver seat for the conference regular season crown, since the Noles hold the tiebreaker over the Cardinals. Both squads have a 6-1 conference record, topping the ACC.

FSU plays No. 8 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 10. The Noles' home rematch against the Cardinals is slated for February 24. The outcome of those games will be a large indicator of who will nab the ACC regular season title.

At the top of the poll, Baylor leapfrogged Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot, giving the Top 25 its seventh No. 1 team of the season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.