FSU cancels Florence spring programs, plans to close center there

By: Edan Shultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has canceled spring semester programs at its study center in Florence, Italy and the university says preparations are underway to close the center in the next week.

It comes as coronavirus spreads rapidly in Italy. Reported cases of the virus spiked by 50% on Sunday, to more than 1,700. The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory for Italy to its highest level.

FSU administrators say they have notified all affected students and the university is helping those students with travel, academics, finances and other needs.

Florence students are being told not to return to FSU's main campus and to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from Italy.

Florence students with any questions or concerns should contact the Office of International Programs, the university says.

Spring semester programs at Florida State University's other international study centers are continuing as scheduled at this time.