FSU coaching search: Deion Sanders emerges as a candidate, per report

November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - CBS Sports is reporting Former Florida State All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has "emerged as a candidate" to become the next Florida State coach.

CBS Sports says they learned of the information from reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

