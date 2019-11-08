FSU coaching search: Deion Sanders emerges as a candidate, per report

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:56 AM, Nov 08, 2019

WCTV Eyewitness News
November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - CBS Sports is reporting Former Florida State All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has "emerged as a candidate" to become the next Florida State coach.

CBS Sports says they learned of the information from reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more on this developing story.

 