FSU corner Stanford Samuels III declares for NFL draft

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University cornerback Stanford Samuels III announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

This was the statement he posted:

"I want to first thank God for the opportunities and abilities he has given me. I owe a huge thank you to my mom, dad, grandparents uncles and aunties for all of their support. I am also incredibly appreciative of the extended FSU family, which I first experienced as a young child while my dad was playing here. I was born a Nole, so it was a dream come true to wear the Garnet and Gold just like he did. Now I have the chance to fulfill another dream by playing in the NFL. The support and sacrifices of so many people to help me reach these dreams means so much that thank you seems insufficient, but I appreciate all of you. I will cherish the relationships I've been able to make with my FSU Football brothers for the rest of my life. These three years in Tallahassee have helped me become the man I aspire to be, and I can't say thank you enough to all of the coaches, support staff and my learning advisor who have made that happen. I look forward to continuing to represent the Florida State Seminoles family at the next level.

See the post below:

