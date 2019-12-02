FSU cracks Top 25 for first time this season

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time this season, the Florida State men's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, coming in at #17.

FSU had spent the past two weeks as the team with the most votes to not be ranked, but after winning this weekend's Emerald Coast Classic, the Noles have found their way into the Top 25.

The Noles are one of five total ACC teams ranked this week: Louisville (#1), Virginia (#5), North Carolina (#7) and Duke (#10) are also ranked.

After re-cracking the rankings last week at #24, the Florida Gators fell out of the Top 25, receiving the most votes of any team not ranked.

To see is week's full AP Top 25, click here.