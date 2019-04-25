FSU defensive end Burns taken in first round of NFL Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State defensive end Brian Burns has been drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 16th overall pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Burns is the 11th Seminole to be drafted in the first round of the draft since 2010 and is the third player to be taken on the draft's opening night in the last four years, joining Jalen Ramsey (2016) and Derwin James (2018).

Burns recorded 52 total tackles, 10 of which were sacks, and 15.5 tackles for losses this season while totaling 123 tackles, 38.5 tackles for a loss and 23 sacks over his three years at Florida State.

Carolina allowed 4.7 yards per carry on defense, the 24th-best mark in the 32-team league, allowing 1,804 total yards via the ground and 13 touchdowns.