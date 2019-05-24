FSU evens their Super Regional series with Oklahoma State

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247SPORTS) -- No. 4 seed Florida State evened their Super Regional series with No. 13 seed Oklahoma State thanks to a 4-1 victory Friday evening on JoAnne Graf Field from the Seminole Softball Complex.

All of the scoring happened in the third inning.

The Seminoles (55-9), who were the visiting team, led off the third frame with designated player Cassidy Davis being hit-by-pitch. Left fielder Zoe Casas then singled to give the Seminoles two on. After a foul out by third baseman Rock Benavides, shortstop Cali Harrod walked to load them up with one down. First baseman Carsyn Gordon worked a full count and then was issued a free pass to score Davis. Second baseman Sydney Sherrill hit a sacrifice fly to score Casas. Right fielder Elizabeth Mason came up big with a two-RBI double up the middle that brought home Gordon and Harrod.

The Cowgirls (43-15) got one back in the bottom half of the third when left fielder Rylee Bayless reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error by Sherrill allowed third baseman Sydney Pennington to make it in from second base.

Meghan King was masterful for the Seminoles, bouncing back impressively from her loss on Friday. She threw a complete game allowing four hits, a run (unearned), while striking out nine. King threw 84 pitches. King earned the victory, improving to 30-6 on the season.

Samantha Show got the start in the circle for the Cowgirls. She went three innings allowing two hits, four runs (all earned), while walking two, hitting one, and striking out two. She was replaced in the fourth inning by Logan Simunek, who pitched for the remainder of the evening. In her four innings of work, she allowed two hits and struck out three, while walking two. Show took the loss, falling to 20-8 on the season.

Each team finished with four hits. FSU stranded four while the Cowgirls stranded three. FSU committed the lone error in the game.

FSU now trails Oklahoma State, 11-8, in the all-time series between the two teams, dating back to 1986.

FSU has now won seven straight elimination games in postseason play.

The Tallahassee Super Regional will come down to a winner-take-all game on Saturday at noon. That game is set to be televised by ESPN and can also be streamed.

The winner of the Tallahassee Super Regional will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla. FSU, who is the reigning National Champions, have made it to the WCWS 10 times in program history. The Cowgirls have seven appearances in the WCWS in program history, with their last coming in 2011.

Play in the Women’s College World Series begins on Thursday, May 30th.

The winner of the Tallahassee Super Regional will be matched with the winner of the Gainesville Super Regional, which has No. 5 seed Florida facing off against No. 12 seed Tennessee. That Super Regional began on Friday.

