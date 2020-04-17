FSU eyes 'July timeframe' on fall decision

By: News Service of Florida Staff

April 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — With Florida State University students taking classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, President John Thrasher on Friday said officials will have to know some time in the “July timeframe” about whether the campus will reopen for fall semester.

Thrasher told the university’s trustees during a Zoom teleconference that the decision to hold on-campus classes or continue distance learning will depend heavily on health and safety issues.

Thrasher did not set a specific date for making the decision but indicated that other state officials, such as the governor, also should be involved.

Trustee Brent Sembler said the biggest question he receives is, “What about fall?” Florida State and other colleges and universities across the state moved to entirely online classes last month because of the spread of COVID-19. Florida State will hold its summer classes online and announced this week that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony May 2.

