FSU falls to Oklahoma State, 3-1, in first game of Super Regional

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247SPORTS) -- A two-run home run by Oklahoma State first baseman Michaela Richbourg to right field in the top of the ninth inning off of Florida State pitcher Meghan King was the difference in a 3-1 victory for the No. 13 seed Cowgirls over the No. 4 seed Seminoles in the Tallahassee Super Regional opener from JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex on Thursday evening.

It was Richbourg's 14th home run on the season as the Cowgirls (43-14) completed their 17th comeback victory of the season.

King allowed the home run on her 122nd pitch of the game. It was the first home run the Seminoles (54-9) ace had allowed since April 8th. Prior to allowing the home run, she had thrown eight complete innings allowing just five hits, a run (earned), a walk and 10 strikeouts.

FSU got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when left fielder Makinzy Herzog singled to the pitcher to score center fielder Dani Morgan.

The Cowgirls answered in the top of the sixth inning when a sacrifice fly from second baseman Madi Sue Montgomery scored left fielder Chelsea Alexander.

In the circle for Oklahoma State, Samantha Show turned in a gem retiring the final 18 straight Seminoles that she faced. She went the distance allowing five hits, a run (earned), while walking one and striking out five. FSU stranded five on the base paths through the nine innings.

FSU now trails Oklahoma State, 11-7, in the all-time series between the two teams, dating back to 1986. The loss also snapped a nine-game winning streak in NCAA Tournament play for FSU.

The winner of Game 1 of the Super Regional has advanced to Oklahoma 79% of the time.

The second game of the best-of-three series will be played on Friday evening at 7 p.m. It will be televised by ESPN. A third game, if necessary, will be played on Saturday at noon. It will also be televised by ESPN.