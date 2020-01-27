FSU fans excited about their highly ranked Men's Basketball team

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 25, 2020

Fans waiting to get into the Tucker Center before the game Saturday night against the Fighting Irish.

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thousands of fans packed the Donald L. Tucker Center Saturday for Florida State Men's Basketball team's first sold out game of the year against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This game was also the first game back on the floor for the 'Noles since being ranked 5th in the country by the AP polls. The number five ranking is FSU's highest since 1972.

Florida State fans said they are feeling the buzz all over campus and were very excited to see the team in action Saturday Night.

"There's good vibes around the campus everywhere I go," said FSU student Dez O'Grady. "Today at the gym, everyone was talking about going to the game and what not."

Another FSU fan went on to say that he is excited for what the future holds for the program.

"We've played well, we're doing really good," said FSU Student Andrew Dixon. "We got a lot of exciting talent coming in this year so I think things are trending upwards for this program.

The Seminoles ended up defeated the Fighting Irish in a thriller, 85-84.