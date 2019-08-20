FSU film school ranked No. 13 in nation by The Hollywood Reporter

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts was ranked No. 13 in The Hollywood Reporter's annual list of the Top 25 American film schools, the school said in a press release.

If you look at public universities alone, FSU ranked No. 4. The Hollywood Reporter pointed out the film school's emphasis on experiential learning and its fast-growing group of successful alumni, including Academy Award winners Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Jonathan King.

“We are so proud of our film school family, especially our great alums who are out there working in every aspect of the movie business,” said Reb Braddock, dean of the College of Motion Picture Arts. “They are the real reason why The Hollywood Reporter continues to recognize FSU as a force in our industry.”

The magazine ranks the nation's best film schools based on criteria such as its reputation among film professionals, quality of faculty, facilities and filmmaking equipment and of course the success of its graduates.

Jenkins, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Moonlight" in 2017, has earned praise from around the world for his work, including his 2018 film "If Beale Street Could Talk", along with his tight-knit team of FSU film school friends, the release said.

Jenkins graduated from FSU in 2003, and he has teamed up with other alumni for projects, including producer Romanski, cinematographer James Laxton and editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, the release said.

The Hollywood Reporter also highlighted Lauren Miller Rogen as another reason FSU's film school is on the rise. In the article, it says Rogen directed and produced four of her own short films and worked on 50 others during her time at FSU.

Braddock said his philosophy for students is to become the best storyteller possible through learning all aspects of filmmaking.

“You have to become a renaissance filmmaker to be a great filmmaker,” Braddock said during an interview for a 2019 profile of his career. “You need to know how the whole machine works.”

