FSU grads reflect on virtual graduation

May 02, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) --Florida State University hosted their first virtual commencement ceremony Saturday for their spring graduates.

The twist on the traditional ceremony highlights this unprecedented time, but still gives students a chance to basque in their accomplishments.

Spring 2020 has been a semester unlike any other. A virtual graduation not what most seniors imagined but they persevered.

“For a lot people, especially the seniors, they had a tough time adjusting but we got through it and we made it to today," said Spring graduate Rehka Shivcharran.

Graduation is a day that usually serves as a time for reflection but

the days before graduation are more important than the event itself.

“What we should focus on, at least what I’ve told myself is to focus on, is the joy that I experienced during the journey," said Masters student Danielle Foster.

A journey for Danielle Foster, that started in 1988 when she began working towards her bachelors degree. After years of working as a social worker she decided to go back to school.

“I remember sitting down with my husband at lunch in 2017 and saying I think that I need to get back and get my masters at this age," said Foster.

On Saturday, she completed that journey at almost fifty years-old.

Going on to thank FSU for giving her a chance to celebrate with the virtual graduation.

“It was very well thought out considering where we are and in fact my family and I watched it, and my family from afar," explained Foster. "My entire family in maryland where I’m from was actually suppose to be here this weekend to celebrate but they all watched online and sent their love.”

Other seniors like Rehka, celebrated the milestone with iconic pictures,

showcasing how far she’s came.

“It was just an honor to become a ‘nole and have my time here and I feel so blessed and just proud of myself for making it through these last two years," said Shivcharran.

They now have the title of graduate, a feat that no one can take from them.

“I think we all should be grateful that we still get to do this and celebrate what we’ve done so congrats," said Foster.

To celebrate, most students say they will be participating in virtual parties with their friends and family.

