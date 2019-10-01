FSU investigating allegations of hazing at Delta Tau Delta, chapter suspended by governing body

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University is investigating allegations of hazing of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the chapter has been suspended by the fraternity's governing body.

FSU confirmed the investigation into hazing allegations at DTD, but said they could not provide any further details due to the investigation being active.

In a statement to WCTV, FSU's Vice President for Student Affairs, Amy Hecht, said:

"The national organization of Delta Tau Delta on Friday suspended the Florida State University chapter of the fraternity pending the results of the organization’s investigation into allegations of hazing. FSU is also investigating and has mirrored the national organization’s suspension pending the completion of the investigation.

The suspension means that the chapter is not allowed to operate as a fraternity on the FSU campus and must cease all chapter operations and activities. Florida State has strong anti-hazing policies and does not tolerate hazing in any form."

The suspension of DTD comes on the heels of Andrew's Law taking effect on Tuesday, which was passed following the November 2017 death of Andrew Coffey, an FSU student and fraternity pledge with Pi Kappa Phi.