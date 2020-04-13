FSU lands a commitment from Ocala center Jake Slaughter

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

April 13, 2020

The Florida State coaching staff landed a big commitment today on the offensive line when Ocala Trinity Catholic three-star interior lineman Jake Slaughter informed Mike Norvell of his intentions to commit to the Seminoles. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins is Slaughter’s primary recruiter.

"Just the right fit for me in general," Slaughter told Noles247 of his decision to commit.

"They were both real excited on the phone," Slaughter added regarding Atkins and Norvell.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman shared his decision via his Twitter.

Slaughter, who was offered by FSU’s previous staff back in July of 2019, tells Noles247.com that he is coming to FSU to play guard or center. He is viewed as the nation’s No. 6 center according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings.

He visited Tallahassee twice this offseason. His first trip was in January for Junior Day and his second visit came on March 5th, the first day of FSU spring practice.

Since his most recent visit, Slaughter has remained in close contact with FSU, speaking with them up to five times a week.

Slaughter decided to end his recruitment today, selecting FSU over Arkansas over West Virginia, among others.

