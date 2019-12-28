FSU lands transfer running back who last played at Texas A&M

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

Dec. 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State has landed a commitment from transfer running back Jashaun Corbin. Corbin was last at Texas A&M.

Corbin, who was a true sophomore this past season, entered the transfer portal in mid-December. He missed most of the last season after suffering a hamstring injury against Clemson in the Aggies’ second game of their season.

He will require a waiver for immediate eligibility during the 2020 season. The process will likely be similar to the one that redshirt freshman Jordan Travis dealt with prior to the 2019 season due to his transfer from Louisville to Florida State.

He entered the 2019 campaign as the starting running back for the Aggies. He had 137 rushing yards on 35 carries before suffering his season-ending injury. He recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game in the season-opening win over Texas State, when he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

As a freshman, he played as a reserve. He appeared in 12 games and rushed for 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 rushing attempts. He also had 422 return yards, which led the Aggies. He was given the Special Teams Newcomer Award and the Strength and Conditioning Freshman Aggie Award at the team’s annual banquet. He earned All-SEC freshman team honors.

Before signing with the Aggies as part of the 2018 class, he was committed to FSU. He decommitted from the Seminoles following the departure of then head coach Jimbo Fisher. He originally was offered by FSU on Jan. 17th of 2017, committed and decommitted from Tennessee in the span of a month from April to May of that year, before committing to FSU on May 22nd of 2017. His decommitment from FSU came on Dec. 3rd of 2017, two days after Fisher’s departure.

Corbin was a four-star recruit out of Rockledge (Fla.). As a senior in high school, he recorded 2,252 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.