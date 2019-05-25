FSU loses 3-2 to Oklahoma State in Super Regionals

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247SPORTS) -- No. 4 seed Florida State saw their season come to an end in the Tallahassee Super Regional on Saturday afternoon against No. 13 seed Oklahoma State on JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex. The Cowgirls (44-15) won the series over the Seminoles (55-10) with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Four errors and a general lack of hitting doomed the Seminoles.

Oklahoma State scored a pair of runs in the third inning off of two hits and a trio of errors by the Seminoles. Center fielder Chyenne Factor led off the inning with a solo home run to left. King and the Seminoles didn't handle things very well after the dinger. Third baseman Sydney Pennington hit a dribble back at King, who mishandled it and allowed her to reach via error. Left fielder Chelsea Alexander then laid down a bunt towards third base, which resulted in a bad throw by third baseman Sydney Sherrill to second that went into right center, giving the Cowgirls the corners. Alexander was then caught up between first and second, but slid safely back into first, as first baseman Carsyn Gordon threw wildly towards home base and the error allowed Pennington to score while Alexander settled in at second. The Seminoles were able to escape the inning with no more damage allowed.

FSU got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Catcher Anna Shelnutt led off the inning with a single to center. Deja Bush came on to run for Shelnutt. After left fielder Zoe Casas flew out, designated player Makinzy Herzog singled to left to give the Seminoles two on with one out. Second baseman Leslie Farris then singled to center scoring Bush from second, as she beat the throw at the plate. At that point, the Cowgirls took starter Samantha Show out of the circle replacing her with Logan Simunek. She started with a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, but then struck out shortstop Cali Harrod and first baseman Carsyn Gordon lined out to short to escape the frame with no more damage done.

The Cowgirls got that run back in the next half inning though. Show was hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning. Shalee Brantley then came in to run for Show. She stole second and an error by Shelnutt allowed her to reach third. A sacrifice fly by second baseman Madi Sue Montgomery brought Brantley in to score.

Shelnutt led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo shot to left center, but the Seminoles were unable to plate any other runs on the afternoon.

The Seminoles could not solve Show and Simunek on the mound. Show threw 4.1 innings allowing four hits, a run (earned), while walking two and striking out four. Simunek threw 2.2 innings, allowing a hit, Shelnutt's home run, and striking out two. She also threw a wild pitch.

In the circle for FSU, King went the first three innings allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. She struck out two. She gave way to Kathryn Sandercock who went four innings allowing a hit, a run (unearned) and striking out one.

FSU, who is the reigning National Champions, are the first team not to reach the Women's College World Series in the following season after winning it all since Florida in 2016.

The Cowgirls are heading to the Women's College World Series for the eighth time in program history and the first time since 2011.