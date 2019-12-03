FSU loses at Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

December 3 ,2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (247Sports) -- Florida State gave up a season-high in points to Indiana, losing 80-64 on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Seminoles (7-2, 0-1 ACC), who trailed by 11 at the half, would battle in the second half getting it down to three on a couple of occasions. But down the stretch, the Hoosiers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) ran away with it thanks to an 13-1 run over a four-minute stretch in the final minutes. In total, they went on a 21-8 run over the final 8:16 to close out the game.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 17 points in the final minutes.

Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with a career-high 30 points. He was 10-for-15 from the field, 5-for-7 from deep and 5-for-7 at the line. He was one of three Indiana players in double figures. IU was 25-for-45 (55.6%) from the floor, 7-for-15 (46.7%) from deep and 23-for-38 (60.%) at the line on the evening. They were +10 (35-25) on the boards against FSU.

FSU was led by a trio in double figures - Trent Forrest with 13 points, M.J. Walker and Devin Vassell with 10 points each. Walker fouled out late in the game. As a team, FSU was 25-for-53 (47.2%) from the floor, 7-for-19 (36.8%) from the perimeter and a season-low 7-for-16 (43.8%) from the line. FSU committed 14 turnovers, compared to just seven assists.

In the first half: The first half didn’t go well for FSU. The Seminoles found themselves trailing, 41-30, after 20 minutes of action. FSU suffered through multiple droughts, including a stretch of 7:44 without a field goal.

FSU was 12-for-24 (50.0%) from the field, but just 2-for-8 (25.0%) from deep. They were 4-for-9 (44.4%) from the line. Trent Forrest led them with six points. FSU had two assists, as compared to six turnovers.

Everything was falling for the Hoosiers. They were 15-for-26 (57.7%) from the floor, 4-for-7 (57.1%) from the perimeter and 7-for-12 (58.3%) from the line. Devonte Green had 14 points. The Hoosiers had a 17-10 rebounding advantage in the first half.

Technically speaking: After a 5-second violation was assessed to FSU, head coach Leonard Hamilton was given a technical foul with 10:12 remaining in the game. The Hoosiers made 1-of-2 free throws and then hit a 3-pointer on the subsequent possession to push their lead to 57-50.

Challenged: FSU is now 9-12 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tonight’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Seminoles in the annual event.

Winless: FSU is now 0-5 all-time against Indiana. Tuesday night marked the second meeting at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the series.

Up next: FSU will return home to host Clemson in their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season. That game will be played on Sunday, Dec. 8th at 2 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Center.

After that game, FSU will have just one game over the next 12 days (Dec. 17th vs. North Florida).