FSU makes final four for four-star hoops target Hunter Dickinson

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

October 3, 2019

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star center Hunter Dickinson named his final four on Thursday evening: Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Schools previously in the running such as Louisville, North Carolina, Providence and Purdue appear to have been eliminated.

The Seminoles hosted Dickinson for an official visit in late September. He has also recently taken an official visit to see the Wolverines.

He had previously visited the Irish.

Duke, who offered in recent weeks, is a newcomer to his recruitment but appear to be surging.

At this time, Michigan leads on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball for Dickinson.

He is considered the No. 34 prospect and No. 6 center in the nation.